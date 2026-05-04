Cooch Behar Uttar (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Cooch Behar Uttar (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Cooch Behar Uttar (SC) constituency number 3 of West Bengal, was won by Sukumar Roy in 2021 from BJP who secured 120483 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Binay Krishna Barman from TMC who secured 105868 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 14615 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Cooch Behar Uttar (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.