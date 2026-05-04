Cooch Behar Dakshin Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Cooch Behar Dakshin Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency number 4 of West Bengal, was won by Nikhil Ranjan Dey in 2021 from BJP who secured 96629 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Avijit De Bhowmik from TMC who secured 91830 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 4799 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Cooch Behar Dakshin Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.