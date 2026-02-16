Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Congress Workers, BRS Leaders Clash On Highway In Telangana's Jangaon Ahead Of Thorrur Civic Polls

Congress Workers, BRS Leaders Clash On Highway In Telangana's Jangaon Ahead Of Thorrur Civic Polls

BRS described the incident as a “blatant misuse of power” and “political hooliganism” and alleged that the Congress MP and his followers attempted to prevent the elected councillors from proceeding further.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

High political drama unfolded in Telangana on Monday morning as supporters of a Congress MP allegedly stopped a bus carrying BRS councillors on a national highway ahead of crucial municipal leadership elections in Thorrur.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am at the Pemberthy bypass in Jangaon district, where Congress MP Chamalla Kiran Kumar Reddy and his supporters allegedly intercepted a bus transporting elected councillors of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to attend a swearing-in ceremony.

The confrontation led to heated arguments and physical jostling between Congress workers and BRS leaders, including former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, creating tense scenes on the highway for hours.

What BRS Leaders Claim

According to BRS leaders, the councillors were on their way to participate in proceedings related to the election of the municipal chairperson and mayor when their bus was halted mid-road. The party alleged that the Congress MP and his followers attempted to prevent the councillors from proceeding further.

BRS described the incident as a “blatant misuse of power” and “political hooliganism.” Dayakar Rao strongly protested at the spot, following which supporters of both parties engaged in pushing and heated exchanges.

Police intervened and, after considerable effort, escorted the bus under security towards Thorrur. No major injuries were reported, but the incident caused significant disruption and traffic congestion on the highway.

Tight Numbers Behind Tensions

The clash comes amid closely contested municipal leadership elections in Telangana. In municipalities such as Thorrur and Jangaon, no party has secured a clear majority, fuelling fears of “camp politics” and attempts at poaching councillors.

In Thorrur, the contest between the Congress and BRS is neck-and-neck, with every vote crucial in determining the chairperson’s post. Over the past few days, both parties have reportedly kept their councillors at undisclosed locations to prevent defections, bringing them directly to the voting venue on the day of the election.

Prestige Battle In Telangana

Local body elections in Telangana have historically been high-stakes contests. After its victory in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress is seeking to consolidate its hold at the grassroots level, while the BRS is attempting to retain its political base.

The Pemberthy bypass confrontation is widely seen as a reflection of this larger battle for political dominance in the state.

Heavy police deployment has been made in Thorrur, and the administration has assured that the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner.

(With inputs from Mohsin)

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Telangana Jangaon BRS Telangana Polls CONGRESS Thorrur
