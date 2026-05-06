What Are Congress's Conditions To Join Hands With Vijay?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress supports Vijay's TVK government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Support is for a secular, welfarist government, based on verdict.

Alliance extends beyond government to future local and national elections.

TVK must exclude communal forces from the alliance.

Congress has ended its decade-long alliance with the DMK, marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. In a crucial boost to government formation efforts in Tamil Nadu, the Indian National Congress has announced its decision to extend support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, albeit with clearly defined conditions that stretch beyond the immediate political landscape.

The development comes at a time when TVK, having emerged as the single largest party, is working to secure the numbers required to form the next government in the state.

Congress Formalises Support To TVK

“President of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thiru C Vijay, has formally requested the Indian National Congress (INC) to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, have delivered a very clear, strong and overwhelming verdict for a secular, progressive and welfarist government that believes in constitutional principles. They have chosen the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Mr. Vijay to form the next government.”

The statement underscores Congress’s interpretation of the electoral verdict as a mandate for a governance model rooted in constitutional values and welfare-driven policies.

Alliance To Extend Beyond Immediate Power Equation

It said, “Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government.”

In a significant political signal, Congress has indicated that this partnership is not limited to forming the government alone. The party has outlined a broader framework for cooperation in upcoming elections.

“This alliance — founded on mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility between the two parties — is not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.”

This effectively positions the Congress-TVK understanding as a long-term political arrangement, potentially reshaping alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of national and local electoral cycles.

Key Condition: No Alliance With “Communal Forces”

“Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.”

This condition reflects Congress’s red line in the alliance, signalling that ideological alignment will play a key role in determining the stability and longevity of the partnership.