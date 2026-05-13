Cong Likely To Announce Kerala CM Face Today, Sonia Gandhi’s Health Delayed Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress to announce Kerala CM candidate after election results.

Supporters rally for potential leaders, fueling internal party competition.

Posters targeting Gandhi siblings reveal deep factional divides.

More than a week after the Kerala Assembly election results were declared on May 4, the Congress leadership is expected to finally announce its Chief Ministerial face today. Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph said discussions within the party had been completed and only the formal declaration from Delhi remained pending. He also indicated that the process may have been delayed due to Sonia Gandhi being hospitalised. The prolonged suspense has triggered intense lobbying, public displays of support and growing factional tensions within the party’s Kerala unit.

Supporters Gather

Supporters of senior Congress leaders gathered outside their residences across Kerala as the party high command held meetings in Delhi to decide the next Chief Minister.

Backers of VD Satheesan assembled at his residence in Kochi, while supporters of Ramesh Chennithala gathered in Thiruvananthapuram. Similar scenes were witnessed outside the Kochi residence of KC Venugopal, whose name has also emerged as a strong contender for the top post.

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has fuelled speculation within political circles, especially after the Congress-led alliance secured a significant victory in the state polls.

Also Read: KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tomorrow

Posters Spark Row

Amid the ongoing consultations, controversial posters targeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surfaced near the Wayanad District Congress Committee office, exposing sharp divisions within the party.

The posters warned the Congress high command against appointing KC Venugopal as Chief Minister and claimed Kerala voters would not forgive such a decision. One poster stated that Wayanad could become “the next Amethi” if Venugopal was chosen for the role.

Some messages directly criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of making “foolish decisions” and warning that protests would intensify if Venugopal receives the post. The development has added further pressure on the Congress leadership as it prepares to take the final call on Kerala’s next Chief Minister.

Also Read: ‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock