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HomeElectionCong Likely To Announce Kerala CM Face Today, Sonia Gandhi’s Health Delayed Decision

Cong Likely To Announce Kerala CM Face Today, Sonia Gandhi’s Health Delayed Decision

Congress is likely to announce Kerala’s CM face today after a week-long delay amid intense lobbying and growing factional tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress to announce Kerala CM candidate after election results.
  • Supporters rally for potential leaders, fueling internal party competition.
  • Posters targeting Gandhi siblings reveal deep factional divides.

More than a week after the Kerala Assembly election results were declared on May 4, the Congress leadership is expected to finally announce its Chief Ministerial face today. Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph said discussions within the party had been completed and only the formal declaration from Delhi remained pending. He also indicated that the process may have been delayed due to Sonia Gandhi being hospitalised. The prolonged suspense has triggered intense lobbying, public displays of support and growing factional tensions within the party’s Kerala unit.

Supporters Gather

Supporters of senior Congress leaders gathered outside their residences across Kerala as the party high command held meetings in Delhi to decide the next Chief Minister.

Backers of VD Satheesan assembled at his residence in Kochi, while supporters of Ramesh Chennithala gathered in Thiruvananthapuram. Similar scenes were witnessed outside the Kochi residence of KC Venugopal, whose name has also emerged as a strong contender for the top post.

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has fuelled speculation within political circles, especially after the Congress-led alliance secured a significant victory in the state polls.

Also Read: KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tomorrow

Posters Spark Row

Amid the ongoing consultations, controversial posters targeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surfaced near the Wayanad District Congress Committee office, exposing sharp divisions within the party.

The posters warned the Congress high command against appointing KC Venugopal as Chief Minister and claimed Kerala voters would not forgive such a decision. One poster stated that Wayanad could become “the next Amethi” if Venugopal was chosen for the role.

Some messages directly criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of making “foolish decisions” and warning that protests would intensify if Venugopal receives the post. The development has added further pressure on the Congress leadership as it prepares to take the final call on Kerala’s next Chief Minister.

Also Read: ‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala CM VD Satheesan Ramesh Chennithala Breaking News KC Venugopal ABP Live Congress Kerala CM Race Who Will Be Kerala CM
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