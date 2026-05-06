Why Congress Needs DMK More Than Ever Amid TVK Buzz In Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress outreach to actor Vijay's TVK sparks INDIA alliance concerns.

DMK leaders criticize Congress for entertaining TVK's state government ambitions.

Regional parties cite Congress's past actions damaging allies for own gain.

DMK's parliamentary support is vital for Congress in national debates.

Tamil Nadu’s fast-changing political equations are beginning to worry the INDIA alliance. Congress warming up to TVK, led by Vijay, is no longer being seen as just an exploratory state-level conversation. Inside the opposition camp, there is growing concern that Congress’ TVK outreach could come at the cost of a serious fracture within the INDIA alliance. The discomfort is most visible inside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Senior DMK leaders have publicly expressed displeasure over Congress entertaining TVK’s push for support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. The sharpest reaction came from DMK functionary T. K. S. Elangovan, who criticised Congress for even considering such a move.

The anger inside DMK is not just about TVK. There is a deeper complaint brewing within regional parties that Congress has repeatedly damaged allies in different states while trying to expand its own political space. DMK leaders privately argue that Congress often weakens regional partners and later ends up paying the price electorally itself.

That sentiment could become a bigger problem for the INDIA alliance, especially when Congress needs every major regional force firmly by its side in Parliament.

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Congress Needs DMK Numbers In Parliament

For Congress, the DMK is not merely a Tamil Nadu ally. It is one of the strongest pillars of the INDIA alliance in Parliament. The DMK’s 22 MPs play a crucial role whenever the opposition attempts to corner the BJP-led NDA government on national issues.

The timing of this tension is also politically sensitive. The opposition is preparing for confrontations with the Centre over the caste census debate, delimitation concerns, and several key legislations expected in upcoming sessions.

In such a situation, Congress can hardly afford instability within its own alliance network. Losing the confidence of the DMK would weaken opposition coordination when Parliament arithmetic matters most.

TVK’s Rise Creates New Anxiety

TVK has been aggressively positioning itself as a secular alternative in Tamil Nadu. Vijay has openly sought Congress support and projected his party as ideologically aligned with the Congress tradition.

But for the DMK, the problem is straightforward. TVK has identified the DMK as its principal political rival in the state. Any Congress engagement with TVK is therefore viewed not as coalition expansion, but as political encroachment.

This also creates a messaging problem for the INDIA alliance. The bloc was built on the understanding that opposition parties would avoid undercutting each other in states where one partner already has an established base against the BJP.

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BJP Watches Closely

The BJP is expected to closely track these developments. Amit Shah has already signalled the party’s intent to consolidate anti-DMK votes and sharpen the NDA versus DMK battle in Tamil Nadu.

Any visible cracks between Congress and DMK could make that task easier.

For now, Congress faces a difficult balancing act. A TVK partnership may appear politically tempting in a state where Vijay is drawing crowds and generating buzz. But pushing too far could unsettle one of its oldest and most dependable allies at the national level.

And at a time when the INDIA alliance is already under pressure in multiple states, Congress may find that Tamil Nadu experimentation comes with a much bigger national cost.