Chittur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Chittur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Chittur constituency number 58 of Kerala, was won by K. Krishnankutty in 2021 from JD(S) who secured 84672 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sumesh Achuthan from INC who secured 50794 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 33878 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chittur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.