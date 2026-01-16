The political contest for the Chhatrapati sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Chhatrapati sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 29, seats, followed by the BJP with 22, seats. The Congress won 10 seats, while the NCP secured 4,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.

In the upcoming Chhatrapati sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen. Stay tuned to ABP LIVE English for the latest updates and detailed coverage.