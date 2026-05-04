Chengannur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Chengannur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Chengannur constituency number 110 of Kerala, was won by Saji Cherian in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 71502 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. Murali from INC who secured 39409 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 32093 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chengannur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.