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Chathannoor Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Chathannoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromChathannoor constituency, win loss tally here.
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Chathannoor Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Chathannoor constituency number 126 of Kerala, was won by G. S. Jayalal in 2021 from CPI who secured 59296 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, B. B. Gopakumar from BJP who secured 42090 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 17206 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chathannoor Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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