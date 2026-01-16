The political contest for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 2, seats, followed by the BJP with 39, seats. The Congress won 14 seats, while the NCP secured 2,. The MNS won 1 seats, the SP 0 seats.

In the upcoming Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen.