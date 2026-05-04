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Chanditala Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Chanditala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromChanditala constituency, win loss tally here.
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Chanditala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Chanditala constituency number 194 of West Bengal, was won by Swati Khandoker in 2021 from TMC who secured 103118 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Yash Dasgupta from BJP who secured 61771 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 41347 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Chanditala Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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