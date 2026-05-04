Canning Purba Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Canning Purba Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Canning Purba constituency number 139 of West Bengal, was won by Saokat Molla in 2021 from TMC who secured 122301 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Gazi Shahabuddin Siraji from ISF who secured 69294 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 53007 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Canning Purba Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.