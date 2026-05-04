Bypoll Election Results 2026: Sunetra Pawar Set For Baramati Win; BJP Leads 5 Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bypoll vote counting shows NCP leading in Maharashtra's Baramati.

BJP leads in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Tripura.

Congress leads in Karnataka's Bagalkot constituency by margin.

High voter turnout reported across several key bypoll seats.

Counting of votes for the seven assembly bypolls across five states is underway, with early trends indicating leads for key candidates in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura. In Maharashtra, NCP’s Sunetra Pawar is set to sweep the Baramati seat, while BJP is leading on five seats in Gujarat’s Umreth, Karnataka’s Davanagere South, Maharashtra’s Rahuri, Nagaland’s Koridang and Tripura’s Dharmanagar. Congress is leading in Karnataka’s Bagalkot.

Bypoll Election Results 2026: Who Leads In Early Trends?

Maharashtra: NCP In Baramati, BJP In Rahuri

In Maharashtra, NCP’s Sunetra Ajit Pawar is leading from Baramati after four rounds of counting, having secured 36,377 votes and maintaining a lead of 36,218 votes, putting her on track for a win.

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In Rahuri, BJP candidate Akshay Shivajirao Kardile is ahead after six rounds, with a total of 29,903 votes and a lead margin of 25,486 votes.

Karnataka: Congress Ahead In Bagalkot, BJP In Davanagere South

In Karnataka, Congress candidate Umesh Hullappa Meti is leading in Bagalkot after ten rounds of counting. He has polled 44,620 votes so far and is ahead by 11,384 votes.

In Davanagere South, BJP’s Shrinivasa T Dasakariyappa is in the lead with 25,728 votes, maintaining a margin of 8,539 votes after seven rounds of counting.

Gujarat, Nagaland, Tripura Trends

In Gujarat’s Umreth seat, BJP candidate Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar is leading after 11 rounds, having secured 38,309 votes and a lead of 12,542 votes.

In Nagaland’s Koridang, BJP’s Daochier I Imchen has taken an early lead after the first round, with 2,844 votes and a margin of 844 votes.

In Tripura’s Dharmanagar, BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborti has secured 18,754 votes after three rounds of counting and is leading by 13,988 votes, putting him in a strong position to win the seat.

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These by-elections were held to fill vacant seats. The polling took place in two phases on April 9 and April 23 across constituencies in Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra; Umreth in Gujarat; Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka; Koridang in Nagaland, and Dharmanagar in Tripura. The Goa bypoll was cancelled a day before voting following a court order.

Baramati, Rahuri Bypolls

The Baramati bypoll was necessitated after the death of Ajit Pawar earlier this year in a plane crash. Sunetra Pawar is contesting to retain the seat amid a crowded field of independent candidates - 22 to be precise.

In Rahuri, the contest follows the passing of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile, with his son Akshay Kardile representing the BJP. He is facing NCP-SP’s Govind Mokate and VBA’s Santosh Chalke.

Bagalkot, Davanagere South Bypolls

The bypolls in Karnataka were necessitated by the deaths of senior leaders - Congress leaders H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa - setting up a key contest between the Congress and the BJP in Bagalkot and Davanagere South.

In Bagalkot, the BJP has fielded former MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath against Congress candidate Umesh Hullappa Meti.

In Davanagere South, BJP newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa is contesting against Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun.

Dharmanagar Bypoll

The bypoll in Dharmanagar was held following the death of Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen.

The contest is a three-way fight between BJP’s Jahar Chakraborti, Congress candidate Chayan Bhattacharjee, and Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed Left Front candidate Amitabha Datta.

Umreth Bypoll

The Umreth seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Govind Parmar. While five candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between BJP’s Harshad Parmar, son of the late MLA, and Congress candidate Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan.

Koridang Bypoll

The Koridang bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. Six candidates are contesting, with the BJP fielding Daochier I Imchen as the consensus candidate of the People's Democratic Alliance government.

He faces competition from Congress’s T Chalukumba Ao, NPP’s I Abenjang, and three independents - Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

Voter Turnout Across Seats

Baramati: 58.17%

Rahuri: 55.89%

Bagalkot: 68.62%

Davanagere South: 68.43%

Umreth: 59.04%

Koridang: 82.21%

Dharmanagar: 80.04%