Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes has begun for bypolls covering five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam. In West Bengal, Nandigram fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari retained Bhabanipur, while Rejinagar was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir after he won two seats.



Tamil Nadu is counting votes in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC), vacated by former AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who resigned after backing the TVK government and joining the ruling party. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy vacated Thattanchavady after choosing to retain Mangalam. Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat became vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi switched to the BJP and won the Dispur Assembly seat in the recent elections.

Bengal’s Two Seats

West Bengal is counting votes in Nandigram and Rejinagar, both of which fell vacant after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Nandigram was vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who chose to retain Bhabanipur. Adhikari had defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Rejinagar became vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the Assembly elections. He subsequently gave up the Rejinagar seat, necessitating the bypoll.

Two Seats In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, counting is taking place in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC), both reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

AIADMK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama had won Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively, in the recent Assembly elections. Both were part of a group of rebel AIADMK legislators who supported Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during a floor test.

The two legislators later resigned from their Assembly seats and joined the ruling TVK, paving the way for bypolls in both constituencies.

Puducherry’s Thattanchavady

Puducherry is counting votes for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency, which was vacated by Chief Minister and All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy.

Rangasamy had contested and won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the Assembly elections. He opted to retain Mangalam and resigned from Thattanchavady, triggering the bypoll.

Assam’s Nagaon Seat

In Assam, the bypoll is being held for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was previously held by Pradyut Bordoloi, who won it on a Congress ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bordoloi later switched to the BJP and won the Dispur Assembly seat in the recent state elections. His departure from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency led to the bypoll.

With counting covering six seats across the four regions, the results will establish the new representatives for the constituencies left vacant after the recent electoral developments.