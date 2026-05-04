Bolpur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Bolpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Bolpur constituency number 286 of West Bengal, was won by Chandranath Sinha in 2021 from TMC who secured 116443 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Anirban Ganguly from BJP who secured 94163 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 22280 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bolpur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.