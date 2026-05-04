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Bolpur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Bolpur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromBolpur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Bolpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Bolpur constituency number 286 of West Bengal, was won by Chandranath Sinha in 2021 from TMC who secured 116443 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Anirban Ganguly from BJP who secured 94163 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 22280 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bolpur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Tags :Bolpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Bolpur Election Result Bolpur Election 2026 Result Bolpur Election Result 2026 Live Bolpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Bolpur Contituency Result 2023 Bolpur News West Bengal Election Result 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Results 2026
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