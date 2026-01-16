Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025BMC Election Results 2026: Muslim Representation Emerges As 5 Candidates Win Across Parties

BMC Election Results 2026: Muslim Representation Emerges As 5 Candidates Win Across Parties

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

Five Muslim candidates have so far emerged victorious in the elections to Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to the latest available results.

The wins span multiple political parties as well as an Independent candidate, reflecting a diverse electoral outcome across different wards of India’s financial capital.

Winners Across Party Lines

Among those declared elected is Iram Siddiqui, who contested and won as an Independent candidate. Sakina Sheikh secured a victory on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, while Ashraf Azmi won representing the Congress.

AIMIM Makes Its Presence Felt

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also featured prominently among the winners. The party’s successful candidates include Irshad Khan, Mahjabeen Atiq Ahmed, and Khairunnisa Hussain, marking notable gains for AIMIM in the civic body.

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
