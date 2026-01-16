BMC Election Results 2026: Muslim Representation Emerges As 5 Candidates Win Across Parties

Five Muslim candidates have so far emerged victorious in the elections to Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to the latest available results.

The wins span multiple political parties as well as an Independent candidate, reflecting a diverse electoral outcome across different wards of India’s financial capital.

Winners Across Party Lines

Among those declared elected is Iram Siddiqui, who contested and won as an Independent candidate. Sakina Sheikh secured a victory on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, while Ashraf Azmi won representing the Congress.

AIMIM Makes Its Presence Felt

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also featured prominently among the winners. The party’s successful candidates include Irshad Khan, Mahjabeen Atiq Ahmed, and Khairunnisa Hussain, marking notable gains for AIMIM in the civic body.