BMC Election Results: Thackeray Brothers Alliance Failing? Shiv Sena Trails In Early Trends

Counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is underway, with results slated to be declared later today. According to early trends, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS (Raj Thackeray) took the lead, with the Thackeray brothers making a strong push in the first hour of the vote counting. Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiv Sena have also made a strong start.

Early trends have started emerging, showing the BJP is leading in 11 seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena 10, Shiv Sena Thackeray group 11, MNS 6, Congress 5, and 3 others. 114 seats are needed to form power in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

After two decades, the Thackeray brothers reunited to strengthen a grand alliance in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS joined forces, with support from Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Together, the three parties contested the polls in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena campaigned aggressively to challenge the Thackeray stronghold. Ajit Pawar’s NCP entered the elections independently, while Congress allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to contest the civic polls together.