BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto Promises Rs 2,000 For Women, Free LPG; Launches Attack On DMK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP released Tamil Nadu election manifesto on Tamil New Year.

Manifesto promises free LPG cylinders and ₹2,000 monthly aid.

Union Minister Nadda criticized DMK's governance and state's decline.

Party aims to expand support by addressing cost-of-living concerns.

BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto release: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at an event in Chennai, coinciding with Tamil New Year. The launch coincided with Tamil New Year, which party leaders described as a symbolic and significant occasion.

Union Minister J. P. Nadda, state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, senior leader K. Annamalai, and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at the launch.

BJP Manifesto: LPG, Cash Aid For Women

The manifesto places strong emphasis on welfare measures, particularly targeting women voters. Among the key promises are free LPG cylinders and a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for women.

These proposals are seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to expand its support base in the state by addressing cost-of-living concerns and household expenses.

VIDEO | Chennai: Union Minister JP Nadda (@JPNadda), Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP), BJP leader K Annamalai (@annamalai_k), and BJP’s Mylapore seat candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisai4BJP), release manifesto for upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly… pic.twitter.com/bWiv2RNEBO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2026

Nadda Targets DMK Over Governance, Culture

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said releasing the manifesto on Tamil New Year was a “good decision,” while highlighting the state’s historical and cultural importance.

“When I talk about Tamil Nadu, I always say that it is the cradle of one of the world’s oldest civilizations. Every Indian is very proud of it. Today, this cultural capital has been converted into a crime capital. It is the DMK that made Tamil Nadu fail on all fronts,” he said.

‘Family Party’ Jibe At DMK Leadership

Nadda also launched a direct political attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics. “It’s a family party where Stalin is at the top, Udhayanidhi is the heir, Kanimozi is the partner, and Sabareesan is the manager. This is how this party is working,” he remarked.