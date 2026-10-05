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English NewsElectionBJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix

BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix

BJP names 8 candidates for UP Rajya Sabha polls: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin and 1 Rajput, in a fresh caste mix with all new faces.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP selected entirely new nominees for UP Rajya Sabha.

The BJP’s eight-candidate list for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections has put its social arithmetic in sharp focus, with three OBC, two Scheduled Caste and three general-category candidates. The OBC nominees include Lodh, Pal and Kurmi representatives, while the general-category candidates include two Brahmins and a Rajput. The list also marks a complete change from the BJP’s outgoing UP Rajya Sabha cohort, with none of its eight existing or former nominees being repeated.

The BJP has fielded Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar.

Caste Breakdown

OBC-3

  • Dharampal Singh-Lodh
  • Prakash Pal-Pal
  • Shruti Gangwar-Kurmi

SC-2

  • Vidyasagar Sonkar
  • Priyanka Singh Rawat

Upper caste-3

  • Radhakant Ojha-Brahmin
  • Gopi Krishna Pandey-Brahmin
  • Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan-Rajput/Thakur

So, five of the eight nominees are from OBC/SC communities, while three are from upper-caste communities. Reports also explicitly describe the list as balancing social, regional and caste combinations.

Also Read: UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri

A Complete Reset

The other striking feature of the announcement is that the BJP has not renominated any of the eight members of its outgoing UP Rajya Sabha group.

The outgoing names include Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma, besides Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Brij Lal, Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya. Dinesh Sharma’s seat had already fallen vacant after his resignation following his appointment as Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

With all eight BJP nominees being new faces for the current UP Rajya Sabha contest, the list represents a significant reshuffle of the party’s Upper House representation from the state. The BJP is contesting eight of the 10 vacancies, with polling scheduled for October 16.

Also Read: ‘Make Saket Police Station CCTV Public’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Delhi Police Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections BJP Rajya Sabha List UP
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