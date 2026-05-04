Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas) (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas) (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas) (SC) constituency number 146 of West Bengal, was won by Dilip Mondal in 2021 from TMC who secured 136509 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Agniswar Naskar from BJP who secured 77677 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 58832 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas) (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.