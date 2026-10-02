The Bihar Legislative Council polls are scheduled for October 23. These elections are for eight seats, comprising four graduates' and four teachers' constituencies.
Bihar MLC Polls: Congress Names 5 Candidates, Set For Direct Fight With Ally RJD In 3 Seats
Former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha will seek re-election from Darbhanga Teachers, while the party has fielded four other candidates.
- Congress announced five candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls.
- Three candidates will directly challenge alliance partner RJD.
- Congress fields two candidates without direct RJD opposition.
Patna, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced five candidates for the October 23 Bihar Legislative Council polls, setting up a direct fight with alliance partner RJD in three of them.
Polls for eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature are scheduled on October 23. The terms of four graduates' and as many teachers' seats are set to expire on November 16.
According to the list approved by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal late on Thursday evening, the party has fielded its former state president Madan Mohan Jha for re-election from the Darbhanga Teachers seat. The RJD has not announced its candidate for the seat.
The Congress candidate fielded Sanjay Yadav from Patna Teachers' constituency, which is also not being contested by the RJD.
However, it fielded Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Rajnikant Pathak and Asadullah Khan from Kosi Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates and Patna Graduates seats, all being fought by the RJD as well.
The RJD had last month announced its candidates for six seats, adding cryptically that "decision on the remaining seats was pending".
For the Graduates' constituencies, those who have held a graduate degree from a recognised university in India for at least three years and reside in the constituency concerned are eligible to vote.
Similarly, for the Teachers' constituencies, those with at least three years of teaching experience in secondary schools, colleges and universities can vote. In both cases, the voters must be registered on the electoral rolls prepared for the purpose.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the Bihar Legislative Council polls scheduled?
Which candidates has the Congress party announced for the upcoming polls?
The Congress announced five candidates, including Madan Mohan Jha for Darbhanga Teachers and Sanjay Yadav for Patna Teachers. Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Rajnikant Pathak, and Asadullah Khan will contest graduate seats.
Is the Congress party contesting against its alliance partner, the RJD, in any seats?
Yes, the Congress will directly contest three seats against the RJD. These include the Kosi Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates, and Patna Graduates constituencies.
Who is eligible to vote in the Teachers' constituencies?
Voters must have at least three years of teaching experience in secondary schools, colleges, or universities. They also need to be registered on the electoral rolls prepared for this purpose.