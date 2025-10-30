Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder daughter Rohini Acharya hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after the ruling party mocked Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, the RJD’s candidate from Chapra, calling him a “nachaniya” (dancer).

Defending the Bhojpuri actor, who joined the RJD only recently, Acharya accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing out that several of its own prominent leaders hail from the film industry.

“BJP people are calling Khesari Yadav a nachaniya. But what about the people in their party? Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, aren’t they dancers too?” Acharya said. She also mentioned Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, calling out the ruling party for what she described as “double standards.”

Her sharp remarks came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reportedly referred to Khesari Lal Yadav as a nachaniya, implying that the actor lacked political depth.

In a stronger follow-up, Acharya told reporters, “Yes, they call others nachaniya because who all do they have? Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, are all nachaniya? They use these same artists to gather crowds because no one comes to hear their speeches.”

Defending artists across parties, she added, “They are artists. They’ve contributed to India. So many good films are made because of them. There are good and bad people everywhere , but in BJP, the bad ones become good. Prajwal Revanna, a mass rapist, is fine now. Asaram Bapu, Ram Rahim, all are good now, according to them. Can someone call an artist a nachaniya? This is their language.”

RJD-BJP War of Words

The remarks have intensified the ongoing war of words between the BJP and RJD, with both parties accusing each other of degrading political discourse ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar is set to vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Khesari Lal Yadav, who entered politics earlier this month, said his goal was to bring “real change” to Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. “I want to help brother Tejashwi get a second chance in steering Bihar toward development,” he said, expressing hope that the state’s children would no longer need to migrate for education or jobs.

Rohini Denies Political Comeback Rumours

Although Acharya has been actively defending her party, she clarified that she has no political ambitions and dismissed reports about her return to active politics as “baseless rumours.”

Rohini Acharya, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Saran but lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy, has often made headlines for her outspoken views and emotional appeals. She is also widely respected for donating a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, when he was critically ill.

Within the Yadav family, four of Lalu and Rabri Devi’s children have shown interest in politics — Misa Bharti has been a close aide to Tejashwi Yadav, while Rohini Acharya has occasionally voiced support for Tej Pratap Yadav.