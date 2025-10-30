Jan Suraaj Party Supporter Shot Dead In Bihar’s Mokama Amid Poll Campaign; Tejashwi Slams BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Jan Suraaj Party worker was shot dead on Thursday after an altercation between rival campaign convoys in Bihar’s Mokama area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dularchand Yadav, who was travelling in the convoy when the shooting occurred.

According to Abhishek Singh, sub-divisional police officer (Barh-2), trouble began when the convoys of two parties crossed each other and an argument escalated into gunfire. “Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over,” Singh told reporters. He said an FIR will be registered, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been informed and a thorough investigation will follow.

The police emphasised that the exact sequence of events — whether the death resulted from bullet wounds or an accidental collision, will be established only after forensic and post-mortem examinations. Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

Political leaders condemn violence

The killing drew immediate condemnation from opposition leaders. Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal called for an end to election-time violence and criticised the state administration. “There’s no need for violence during elections. We’ve never been in favour of violence. The code of conduct is in place right now, yet some people are roaming around with guns and bullets,” he said.

In posts on X, Tejashwi accused the ruling NDA of presiding over a climate that protects armed criminals and described the incident as symptomatic of a wider law-and-order failure. He called on the prime minister to recognise the mounting unrest and warned that voters would respond at the ballot box.

Jan Suraaj Party state leaders labelled the attack a targeted attempt to intimidate their campaigners and demanded swift arrests and protection for their candidates.

Mokama, a constituency that has seen heated contests in recent elections, goes to the polls on November 6. Police said they have deployed additional personnel to the area as they piece together evidence and interview witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.