Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, Wife Chanda Devi Join RJD; Gets Ticket From Chhapra

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife Chanda Devi officially joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday. Addressing the media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav praised Khesari Lal, saying he is recognised not just in Bihar but across the country as a talented artist, a good human being, and a social worker.

Tejashwi Yadav on Khesari Lal’s Entry

Tejashwi said, “He (Khesari Lal Yadav) has received blessings from our national president (Lalu Prasad Yadav) and is joining the party today. His wife is also present and taking party membership.” Rashtriya Janata Dal state president Abdul Bari Siddiqui and MP Misa Bharti were also present at the event. Speaking at the occasion, Khesari Lal said, "I want that no one should go from our Bihar. People from Gujarat, Kolkata, and Delhi should come and work here. That's what we want."

On being asked whether he or his wife would contest the elections, he says, "Whether she contests or I contest, it's the same thing. She's my better half..."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Devi, have joined RJD today, " says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav#BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/Uq1M4KqepL — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

Chhapra Seat Confirmed

With his RJD entry, it has been confirmed that Khesari Lal Yadav will contest from the Chhapra constituency. His manager, Sonu Pandey, confirmed the decision to ABP News.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On joining the RJD, singer Khesari Lal Yadav says, "...I want that no one should go from our Bihar. People from Gujarat, Kolkata, and Delhi should come and work here. That's what we want."



When asked whether he or his wife would contest the elections, he… https://t.co/ci6QCaKXZ9 pic.twitter.com/1Fa1yXpoHp — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

Khesari Lal Yadav on Bihar’s Need for Change

Speaking at the event, Khesari Lal said, “People have seen what Tejashwi Yadav has achieved in 17 months. Today I am joining publicly, but from my heart, I have always been part of this family. I have received love from Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Misa Bharti. Bihar desires change, and I want to contribute to that change, which is why I am joining.”