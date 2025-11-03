From Bumper Jobs To Free Electricity: What NDA And Mahagathbandhan Are Promising Bihar

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) have unveiled their manifestos, each promising a vision for development and prosperity but differing sharply in approach and priorities.

Employment: Competing Guarantees

Job creation stands at the core of both manifestos. The Grand Alliance’s “Tejashwi’s Pledge” promises at least one government job per family, to be implemented within 20 days of forming the government. It also includes a Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan for self-employment among traditional workers like barbers, potters, and carpenters.

The NDA’s “Sankalp Patra”, on the other hand, aims to create over one crore employment opportunities through investments in agriculture, industries, and infrastructure. The alliance has also pledged to make one crore women “Lakhpati Didis”, reflecting a focus on entrepreneurship and women’s financial empowerment.

Women's Empowerment And Welfare

Tejashwi Yadav’s manifesto outlines the “My Sister’s Honour Scheme”, offering Rs 2,500 per month to every woman starting December 1. It also proposes government employee status and Rs 30,000 salary for Jeevika Didis, alongside restoring the old pension scheme.

In contrast, the NDA’s manifesto highlights economic empowerment through skill development programs and women-oriented self-help initiatives under the “Lakhpati Didi” campaign, without direct cash transfers.

Electricity And Infrastructure

The Grand Alliance has promised 200 units of free electricity per household, while the NDA offers 125 units free. Both sides emphasise infrastructure. Tejashwi promises five new expressways, while the NDA has pledged seven expressways and the modernisation of 3,600 km of railway lines, along with 10 new industrial parks.

Education And Youth

The Mahagathbandhan plans to make education and examinations free for government job aspirants, build new degree colleges in 136 blocks and women’s colleges in every sub-division. It also proposes foreign scholarships for 200 SC/ST students and free travel for students to exam centres.

The NDA has focused on skilling and industrial training, aiming to boost job readiness through large-scale investments in manufacturing and start-ups.

Health And Social Security

Under “Tejashwi’s Pledge,” the Grand Alliance promises free health insurance of Rs 25 lakh per person, super-speciality hospitals in every district, and pensions of Rs 1,500 for widows and senior citizens (with an annual Rs 200 increase) and Rs 3,000 for persons with disabilities.

The NDA’s Sankalp Patra guarantees affordable healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh and improved medical infrastructure, building on existing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare

Tejashwi’s manifesto includes a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, 200 days of MNREGA work at Rs 300 per day, and Rs 500 LPG cylinders for poor families. The NDA proposes Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure and another Rs 1 lakh crore for industrial growth, focusing on modernising production and logistics.

Governance And Vision

While Tejashwi Yadav promises “zero tolerance against crime and corruption” and more autonomy in managing community and religious properties, the NDA projects continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance record.

As Bihar heads toward the 2025 polls, voters will decide which roadmap, Tejashwi’s welfare-heavy vision or the NDA’s investment-driven strategy, resonates more with their aspirations for the state’s future.