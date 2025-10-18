Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025ABP Exclusive: Will Chirag Paswan Claim CM Post If His Party Wins All Seats In Bihar Polls? His Reply

Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan said he prioritises policy and development, aiming to implement his "Bihar First" agenda.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Elections: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has firmly dismissed speculation that he would stake a claim to the chief ministerial post even if his party wins all the seats it contests in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Paswan, whose party is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, emphasised that his focus remains on policy-making and development, rather than personal power.

'I Will Never Claim the CM Post'

The LJP (RV) has been allocated 29 seats in the high-stakes elections, with 14 candidates announced so far. When asked whether he would seek the CM position if his party swept all 29 seats, Paswan replied unequivocally:

"I will be part of the process where I'll be able to implement my 'Bihar First, Bihar First' agenda," he said. "I have never been a part of the Bihar government. If the party wins, it will be an opportunity for me to turn my vision into action."

Commitment to Coalition and Teamwork

Addressing rumours of discontent within the NDA, Paswan stressed the importance of teamwork and coalition rules. “I have always respected the rule of coalition. When I appeared quiet, it was because deals were underway. I was in Delhi attending key meetings at my ministry. Nityanand Rai came to meet my mother while I was in meetings, and I met him during lunch. Yes, during negotiations there are arguments, but ultimately we must fight as a team,” he said.

Fighting for Cadre and Fair Representation

As party chief, Paswan highlighted his responsibility to ensure fair representation for his party’s cadre and candidates. “As a leader, I had to fight for my cadre and candidates so that we get fair representation. Should I not fight for my own cadre?” he asked.

Reflecting on his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy, he added: “Twenty years ago, my father fought on 29 seats and secured a historic mandate. It is a coincidence that I also got 29 seats this time, and we will perform well. More than the quantity of seats, the quality of seats matters. I am grateful to my Prime Minister and my alliance. Despite having zero MLAs, I was given 29 seats. The Prime Minister is aware of my hard work.”

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Chirag Paswan NDA LJP RV
