Bihar Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Releases 2nd List Of 65 Candidates Amid Suspense Over Prashant Kishor's Candidature

Bihar Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Releases 2nd List Of 65 Candidates Amid Suspense Over Prashant Kishor's Candidature

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party announced 65 candidates for the 2025 Bihar elections, adding to the 51 previously named.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Monday, 13 October 2025. The announcement was made in the presence of Prashant Kishor, party’s national president Uday Singh, and state president Manoj Bharti, where the names of 65 candidates were declared.

Key Names in Second List

According to the announcement, Abhaykant Jha will contest from Bhagalpur, while Dr Shah Nawaz has been fielded from Barharia. Other candidates include Neeraj Singh (Sheohar), Lal Babu Yadav (Narkatia), Mantos Sahni (Kalyanpur), Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Sandesh), Azam Hussain Anwar (Bajpatti), Ratneshwar Thakur (Harlakhi), Janardan Yadav (Narpatganj), and Tanuja Kumari (Islampur).

The first list, issued on 9 October, had named 51 candidates. Notable among them were former IPS officer R K Mishra (Darbhanga), senior advocate and party leader Y V Giri (Manjhi), former vice-chancellor of Patna University and Nalanda Open University K C Sinha (Kumhrar), and Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey (Kargahar).

However, it had not been clarified whether Prashant Kishor himself would contest the election.

PK’s Campaign Kickoff, Targeting Tejashwi

On 11 October, Prashant Kishor officially launched his campaign from Raghopur, the constituency currently represented by Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the gathering, Kishor declared, “I will defeat Tejashwi just like Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Amethi.”

During the public meeting, Kishor questioned the crowd, asking, “Your local MLA has been Deputy Chief Minister twice. Have you ever been able to take your grievances to him?” The mixed reaction from the audience reportedly indicated the public’s limited access to the RJD leader.

Raghopur Seat Still Vacant

Interestingly, Kishor’s name is missing from the second list as well. The Raghopur seat remains vacant, sparking speculation that he may contest from there.

With 51 names in the first list and 65 in the second, the Jan Suraaj Party has so far announced candidates for 116 constituencies, out of which 25 seats are reserved.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Prashant Kishor Bihar Election 2025 Jan Suraaj Party
