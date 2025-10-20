Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco

Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco

Jharkhand's ruling JMM, led by Hemant Soren, withdrew from the Bihar elections, citing a "political conspiracy" by allies RJD and Congress regarding seat-sharing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Opposition alliance in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan, is reeling from intense internal turmoil just ahead of the Assembly elections, with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announcing on Monday that it will not contest the polls. This decision, a reversal of its earlier plan to fight independently, comes as the JMM accused the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of a "political conspiracy" following a crippling fiasco over seat-sharing.

The ruling party of Jharkhand has also declared it will "review" its alliance with the Congress and RJD in its home state following the developments in Bihar, according to news agency PTI.

The Opposition coalition’s woes intensified on a crucial date in the election calendar: Monday, October 20, is the last day for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase of polling and also the last day for filing nominations for the second phase.

A Grand Alliance or a 'Mahadelay-bandhan'?

The larger picture for the Mahagathbandhan remains fraught with indecision, with key partners—the RJD and the Congress—still struggling to formalise a seat-sharing agreement. This prolonged impasse has led to the common question being raised: "Has Mahagathbandhan now become Mahadelay-bandhan?"

The lack of coordination stands in stark contrast to the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has demonstrated superior synergy by successfully declaring the seat allocation for each partner and ensuring no internal 'friendly contests.' For the Mahagathbandhan, however, the opposite is true. On several crucial seats, the allies of the Grand Alliance may be forced to engage in “friendly fight” against each other, putting the coalition at a disadvantage just before the crucial assembly battle.

RJD and Congress camps, however, continue to assert a degree of confidence, claiming the deadlock is only a temporary glitch. Both have maintained that while poll symbols were initially given out separately to candidates, they would be withdrawn as needed to present a cohesive front.

Congress Infighting Escalates Over Ticket Distribution

Compounding the alliance-wide troubles is the simmering discontent within the Bihar Congress unit. On Saturday, October 18, a group of ticket seekers and leaders held an open rebellion press conference in Patna where they levelled a range of serious allegations at the state leadership, including that “money changed hands for tickets.”

Those present on the stage in Patna included Congress spokesperson Anand Madhab, along with Khagaria MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and former MLA Gajanand Shahi, neither of whom have been allocated tickets so far. In a significant move, Chhatrapati Yadav has been replaced in his sitting Khagaria seat by AICC secretary Chandan Yadav, who is regarded as one of “Delhi’s favourites in Bihar.”

A day earlier, on October 17, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram took to social media to express a defiant stand: “Dalit has neither bent. Nor will ever bend. Time for Inquillab. Jai Congress.”

Unilateral Seat Declarations Expose Alliance Cracks

With no formal agreement announced, the Mahagathbandhan partners have been compelled to unilaterally field their candidates, highlighting the deep fissure within the alliance structure. As of Monday, the candidate breakdown for the coalition is as follows (according to their respective seat declarations):

Party Seats Declared
RJD 143
Congress 60
CPI (ML) 20
VIP 15
CPI 6
CPM 4

The prevailing impasse over seat sharing has made the Grand Alliance lag significantly behind the NDA in terms of preparedness and coordination, raising serious questions about the Opposition’s ability to mount a unified and effective challenge in the forthcoming elections.8 The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the second phase is Thursday, October 23.

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election RJD Breaking News JMM ABP Live CONGRESS Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights in Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights in Politics’
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Will 'Review' Alliance With Congress, RJD After Seat Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Will 'Review' Alliance With Congress, RJD After Seat Sharing Fiasco
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget