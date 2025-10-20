Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Opposition alliance in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan, is reeling from intense internal turmoil just ahead of the Assembly elections, with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announcing on Monday that it will not contest the polls. This decision, a reversal of its earlier plan to fight independently, comes as the JMM accused the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of a "political conspiracy" following a crippling fiasco over seat-sharing.

The ruling party of Jharkhand has also declared it will "review" its alliance with the Congress and RJD in its home state following the developments in Bihar, according to news agency PTI.

The Opposition coalition’s woes intensified on a crucial date in the election calendar: Monday, October 20, is the last day for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase of polling and also the last day for filing nominations for the second phase.

A Grand Alliance or a 'Mahadelay-bandhan'?

The larger picture for the Mahagathbandhan remains fraught with indecision, with key partners—the RJD and the Congress—still struggling to formalise a seat-sharing agreement. This prolonged impasse has led to the common question being raised: "Has Mahagathbandhan now become Mahadelay-bandhan?"

The lack of coordination stands in stark contrast to the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has demonstrated superior synergy by successfully declaring the seat allocation for each partner and ensuring no internal 'friendly contests.' For the Mahagathbandhan, however, the opposite is true. On several crucial seats, the allies of the Grand Alliance may be forced to engage in “friendly fight” against each other, putting the coalition at a disadvantage just before the crucial assembly battle.

RJD and Congress camps, however, continue to assert a degree of confidence, claiming the deadlock is only a temporary glitch. Both have maintained that while poll symbols were initially given out separately to candidates, they would be withdrawn as needed to present a cohesive front.

Congress Infighting Escalates Over Ticket Distribution

Compounding the alliance-wide troubles is the simmering discontent within the Bihar Congress unit. On Saturday, October 18, a group of ticket seekers and leaders held an open rebellion press conference in Patna where they levelled a range of serious allegations at the state leadership, including that “money changed hands for tickets.”

Those present on the stage in Patna included Congress spokesperson Anand Madhab, along with Khagaria MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and former MLA Gajanand Shahi, neither of whom have been allocated tickets so far. In a significant move, Chhatrapati Yadav has been replaced in his sitting Khagaria seat by AICC secretary Chandan Yadav, who is regarded as one of “Delhi’s favourites in Bihar.”

A day earlier, on October 17, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram took to social media to express a defiant stand: “Dalit has neither bent. Nor will ever bend. Time for Inquillab. Jai Congress.”

Unilateral Seat Declarations Expose Alliance Cracks

With no formal agreement announced, the Mahagathbandhan partners have been compelled to unilaterally field their candidates, highlighting the deep fissure within the alliance structure. As of Monday, the candidate breakdown for the coalition is as follows (according to their respective seat declarations):

Party Seats Declared RJD 143 Congress 60 CPI (ML) 20 VIP 15 CPI 6 CPM 4

The prevailing impasse over seat sharing has made the Grand Alliance lag significantly behind the NDA in terms of preparedness and coordination, raising serious questions about the Opposition’s ability to mount a unified and effective challenge in the forthcoming elections.8 The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the second phase is Thursday, October 23.