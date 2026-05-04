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Bharatpur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Bharatpur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromBharatpur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Bharatpur constituency number 69 of West Bengal, was won by Humayun Kabir in 2021 from TMC who secured 96226 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Iman Kalyan Mukherjee from BJP who secured 53143 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 43083 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bharatpur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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