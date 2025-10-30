West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading “fear, division and hate” in the state after three cases of suicide and attempted suicide were reported within days of the Election Commission’s announcement of the Statewide Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

CM Links Suicides to NRC-Related Fear

In a strongly worded post on X, Banerjee said the incidents reflected the “tragic consequences of the BJP’s politics of fear.”

“Within 72 hours of the Election Commission’s announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal — an exercise bulldozed through at the BJP’s behest — one avoidable tragedy after another has occurred,” she wrote.

According to Banerjee, 57-year-old Pradeep Kar from Panihati, Khardaha died by suicide on October 27, leaving behind a note that read, “NRC is responsible for my death.” A day later, a 63-year-old man from Dinhata in Cooch Behar reportedly attempted to take his own life, fearing harassment under the SIR process.

On October 29, a 95-year-old man identified as Khitish Majumder from Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, who was living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, also ended his life. Banerjee said he was “gripped by the fear that he and his family might be dispossessed of their land.”

‘Betrayal Of Humanity Itself’

Expressing anguish over the deaths, Banerjee questioned the BJP leadership’s silence. “Who will answer for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies? Will the Home Minister accept responsibility? Will the BJP and its allies, under whose watch this fear psychosis has spread, find the courage to speak out?” she asked.

She described the 95-year-old man’s death as a “deep wound on the nation’s conscience.” “A man who gave his life to this soil was forced to die to prove he belongs to it. This is not just a tragedy — it is a betrayal of humanity itself,” she said.

Banerjee appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take any extreme steps, assuring them that her government would protect their rights. “Do not be provoked, do not lose faith. Our Maa-Mati-Manush government stands with you. We will not allow the NRC to be implemented in Bengal — neither through the front door nor through the back door,” she asserted.

She further vowed to resist any attempt to brand legitimate citizens as “outsiders.” “Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and defeat the BJP and their allies’ nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation,” Banerjee said.

TMC Alleges ‘Scam’ in Voter List Process

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the SIR process. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, “Our leadership is doing a complete analysis. Whatever steps have to be taken will be taken under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.”

He alleged discrepancies between the official voter lists. “The scam is that the SIR process hasn’t even fully started yet, and they are already manipulating the voter list. There’s a huge difference between the hard copy of the 2002 voter list and the one uploaded on the Election Commission website. This cannot happen. Before the process has even formally begun, they’ve started this ‘Chupi Chupi Kar Chupi’ scam,” Ghosh claimed.