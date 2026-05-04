Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionBengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal

Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is pacing towards a sweeping victory in West Bengal, with early trends showing the saffron party already way past the majority mark, leading in 150 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading 28 seats, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is ahead in eight seats. 

Here's the list of candidates and constituencies where the BJP is leading in Bengal:

S. No. Candidate Name Constituency
1. Agnimitra Paul Asansol Dakshin
2. Lakshmi Kanta Sau Jhargram
3. Saikat Panja Monteswar
4. Bharat Kumar Chetri Kalimpong
5. Ajay Ray Dinhata
6. Niladri Sekhar Dana Bankura
7. Dinesh Sarkar Rajganj
8. Rahidas Mahato Baghmundi
9. Gour Chandra Mandal Manikchak
10. Dr. Bijan Mukherjee Jamuria
11. Sabitri Barman Sitalkuchi
12. Goutam Dhara Khandaghosh
13. Sankar Kumar Guchhait Medinipur
14. Abishek Singhania Ratua
15. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui Durgapur Paschim
16. Noman Rai Darjeeling
17. Amarnath Shakha Onda
18. Malati Rava Roy Tufanganj
19. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay Chhatna
20. Dadhiram Ray Mekliganj
21. Prasanta Digar Goghat
22. Rudranil Ghosh Shibpur
23. Siddhartha Majumdar Kalna
24. Jaladhar Mahato Balarampur
25. Sudip Kumar Mukherjee Purulia
26. Bikarna Naskar Gosaba
27. Chandra Sekhar Banerjee Durgapur Purba
28. Dr. Indranil Khan Behala Paschim

 

 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal
Election
West Bengal Election: No Victory Rallies Permitted After Results, Says EC Official
West Bengal Election: No Victory Rallies Permitted After Results, Says EC Official
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vijay’s Blockbuster Debut; Stalin Faces Major Setback
Vijay’s Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Politics; Stalin Faces Major Setback: Live
Election
BJP Surges Ahead In Early Bengal Trends, Opens 10-Point Vote Share Gap Over TMC
BJP Surges Ahead In Early Bengal Trends, Opens 10-Point Vote Share Gap Over TMC
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Election Commission confirms full readiness for counting process
Breaking: BJP claims strong lead ahead of West Bengal counting results
Election Insight: ABP Election HQ tracks high-stakes Bengal result battle
Breaking: TMC’s 15-year rule under intense debate ahead of results
Political Focus: Welfare schemes drive voter sentiment across states
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget