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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal
The Bharatiya Janata Party is pacing towards a sweeping victory in West Bengal, with early trends showing the saffron party already way past the majority mark, leading in 150 seats.
According to the Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading 28 seats, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is ahead in eight seats.
Here's the list of candidates and constituencies where the BJP is leading in Bengal:
|S. No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|1.
|Agnimitra Paul
|Asansol Dakshin
|2.
|Lakshmi Kanta Sau
|Jhargram
|3.
|Saikat Panja
|Monteswar
|4.
|Bharat Kumar Chetri
|Kalimpong
|5.
|Ajay Ray
|Dinhata
|6.
|Niladri Sekhar Dana
|Bankura
|7.
|Dinesh Sarkar
|Rajganj
|8.
|Rahidas Mahato
|Baghmundi
|9.
|Gour Chandra Mandal
|Manikchak
|10.
|Dr. Bijan Mukherjee
|Jamuria
|11.
|Sabitri Barman
|Sitalkuchi
|12.
|Goutam Dhara
|Khandaghosh
|13.
|Sankar Kumar Guchhait
|Medinipur
|14.
|Abishek Singhania
|Ratua
|15.
|Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
|Durgapur Paschim
|16.
|Noman Rai
|Darjeeling
|17.
|Amarnath Shakha
|Onda
|18.
|Malati Rava Roy
|Tufanganj
|19.
|Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
|Chhatna
|20.
|Dadhiram Ray
|Mekliganj
|21.
|Prasanta Digar
|Goghat
|22.
|Rudranil Ghosh
|Shibpur
|23.
|Siddhartha Majumdar
|Kalna
|24.
|Jaladhar Mahato
|Balarampur
|25.
|Sudip Kumar Mukherjee
|Purulia
|26.
|Bikarna Naskar
|Gosaba
|27.
|Chandra Sekhar Banerjee
|Durgapur Purba
|28.
|Dr. Indranil Khan
|Behala Paschim
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