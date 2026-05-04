Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party is pacing towards a sweeping victory in West Bengal, with early trends showing the saffron party already way past the majority mark, leading in 150 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading 28 seats, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is ahead in eight seats.

Here's the list of candidates and constituencies where the BJP is leading in Bengal:

S. No. Candidate Name Constituency 1. Agnimitra Paul Asansol Dakshin 2. Lakshmi Kanta Sau Jhargram 3. Saikat Panja Monteswar 4. Bharat Kumar Chetri Kalimpong 5. Ajay Ray Dinhata 6. Niladri Sekhar Dana Bankura 7. Dinesh Sarkar Rajganj 8. Rahidas Mahato Baghmundi 9. Gour Chandra Mandal Manikchak 10. Dr. Bijan Mukherjee Jamuria 11. Sabitri Barman Sitalkuchi 12. Goutam Dhara Khandaghosh 13. Sankar Kumar Guchhait Medinipur 14. Abishek Singhania Ratua 15. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui Durgapur Paschim 16. Noman Rai Darjeeling 17. Amarnath Shakha Onda 18. Malati Rava Roy Tufanganj 19. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay Chhatna 20. Dadhiram Ray Mekliganj 21. Prasanta Digar Goghat 22. Rudranil Ghosh Shibpur 23. Siddhartha Majumdar Kalna 24. Jaladhar Mahato Balarampur 25. Sudip Kumar Mukherjee Purulia 26. Bikarna Naskar Gosaba 27. Chandra Sekhar Banerjee Durgapur Purba 28. Dr. Indranil Khan Behala Paschim