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HomeElectionRahul Gandhi’s Bengal Rallies Back On Track After Police Clearance, Rescheduled To April 25

Rahul Gandhi’s Bengal Rallies Back On Track After Police Clearance, Rescheduled To April 25

Rahul Gandhi’s West Bengal rallies rescheduled to April 25 after police clearance; Congress alleges earlier denial was politically driven.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi's rallies rescheduled for April 25 after police clearance.
  • Rallies to be held at Kolkata's Shahid Minar and Serampore.
  • Original April 23 rallies were cancelled due to lack of permission.
  • Congress alleges TMC influence in denying rally permissions.

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) A day after cancelling Rahul Gandhi’s April 23 rallies in Kolkata and Serampore following denial of police permission, the Congress on Wednesday rescheduled them for April 25 after receiving clearance from police authorities, an official said.

"The first rally of Rahul Gandhi will be held at Shahid Minar Maidan in Kolkata around 2.30 pm, and the second one will be held at Serampore in Hooghly district on April 25," he told PTI.

Earlier, the Congress had cancelled two rallies of Gandhi at Ramlila Park (Park Circus ground) and Metiabruz in Kolkata, and another at Serampore stadium, slated for April 23, after the authorities did not grant the required clearance, he said.

The party has alleged that the decision to deny permission for the rallies was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

State Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar claimed that both the TMC and the BJP were "intimidated" by the response to Gandhi’s recent rallies in Malda and Murshidabad.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI SCH MNB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are Rahul Gandhi's rescheduled rallies in Kolkata and Serampore?

Rahul Gandhi's rallies have been rescheduled for April 25th after receiving police permission. The first will be at Shahid Minar Maidan in Kolkata around 2:30 pm, and the second in Serampore, Hooghly district.

Why were Rahul Gandhi's initial rallies cancelled?

The initial rallies planned for April 23rd were cancelled because the police authorities did not grant the required clearance for the venues.

What venues were initially planned for Rahul Gandhi's rallies?

The cancelled rallies were scheduled for Ramlila Park (Park Circus ground) and Metiabruz in Kolkata, and Serampore stadium.

What is the Congress's allegation regarding the rally cancellations?

The Congress alleges that the decision to deny permission for the rallies was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Published at : 22 Apr 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election CONGRESS West Bengal Election 2026 : Rahul Gandhi WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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