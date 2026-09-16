'Pass Or Fail The Test': Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Muslim Voters Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adhikari called byelections a

He urged minorities to support BJP for developmental agenda.

Highlighted significant minority populations in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Adhikari expressed confidence in BJP winning Nandigram by large margin.

Ahead of the byelections in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has described the polls as a “test” for Muslim voters, saying they have an opportunity to decide whether they want to remain with the BJP government in the state.

According to news agency PTI, Adhikari said voters in Nandigram and Rejinagar would have to decide whether they pass or fail the test. His remarks came as the BJP stepped up its campaign for the two constituencies ahead of the bypolls.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adhikari said minorities would have to make their decisions after considering the development agenda. He appealed to them to stand with development rather than oppose the BJP on religious grounds.

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BJP Will Deliver Development: CM

“They will have to think and take a decision. They should stay with development and not oppose the BJP on the basis of religion,” Adhikari said, according to ANI. He added that voters had been given an opportunity to come along with development and asserted that the BJP would win.

Adhikari also pointed to the demographic composition of the two constituencies, saying minorities account for around 30 per cent of voters in Nandigram and 70 per cent in Rejinagar. “I have appealed to everyone. The government is BJP's, and it will bring development,” he said.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Haldia in Purba Medinipur during the nomination process of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

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BJP Confident Of Big Nandigram Victory

Speaking to PTI, Adhikari sought to frame the contest as one that goes beyond the majority-minority divide. “This is not a question of majority or minority. We have to win the support of all sections of society through development,” he said.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Adhikari, who had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections, chose to retain Bhabanipur. The Rejinagar seat was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir after he won both Rejinagar and Nawda and decided to retain Nawda.

Adhikari also expressed confidence that the BJP would win Nandigram by a wide margin. Recalling his victory in the constituency, he said he had won by around 10,000 votes, but claimed that the current political environment and public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work would help the BJP cross a margin of 50,000 votes this time.