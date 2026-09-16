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English NewsElection'Pass Or Fail The Test': Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Muslim Voters Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

'Pass Or Fail The Test': Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Muslim Voters Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

Adhikari appealed to minorities not to oppose the BJP on religious grounds. He highlighted the minority population in both constituencies and said the BJP would deliver development.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Adhikari called byelections a
  • He urged minorities to support BJP for developmental agenda.
  • Highlighted significant minority populations in Nandigram and Rejinagar.
  • Adhikari expressed confidence in BJP winning Nandigram by large margin.

Ahead of the byelections in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has described the polls as a “test” for Muslim voters, saying they have an opportunity to decide whether they want to remain with the BJP government in the state.

According to news agency PTI, Adhikari said voters in Nandigram and Rejinagar would have to decide whether they pass or fail the test. His remarks came as the BJP stepped up its campaign for the two constituencies ahead of the bypolls.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adhikari said minorities would have to make their decisions after considering the development agenda. He appealed to them to stand with development rather than oppose the BJP on religious grounds.

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BJP Will Deliver Development: CM

“They will have to think and take a decision. They should stay with development and not oppose the BJP on the basis of religion,” Adhikari said, according to ANI. He added that voters had been given an opportunity to come along with development and asserted that the BJP would win.

Adhikari also pointed to the demographic composition of the two constituencies, saying minorities account for around 30 per cent of voters in Nandigram and 70 per cent in Rejinagar. “I have appealed to everyone. The government is BJP's, and it will bring development,” he said.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Haldia in Purba Medinipur during the nomination process of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

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BJP Confident Of Big Nandigram Victory

Speaking to PTI, Adhikari sought to frame the contest as one that goes beyond the majority-minority divide. “This is not a question of majority or minority. We have to win the support of all sections of society through development,” he said.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Adhikari, who had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections, chose to retain Bhabanipur. The Rejinagar seat was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir after he won both Rejinagar and Nawda and decided to retain Nawda.

Adhikari also expressed confidence that the BJP would win Nandigram by a wide margin. Recalling his victory in the constituency, he said he had won by around 10,000 votes, but claimed that the current political environment and public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work would help the BJP cross a margin of 50,000 votes this time.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari characterized the upcoming byelections?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has described the byelections in Nandigram and Rejinagar as a “test” for Muslim voters. He states it's an opportunity for them to decide if they want to support the BJP government's development agenda.

What are the demographic details of the Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies regarding minority voters?

Minorities constitute around 30 percent of voters in Nandigram and approximately 70 percent in Rejinagar. Adhikari appealed to these voters to support development.

Why are the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly seats currently vacant?

The Nandigram seat became vacant after Suvendu Adhikari chose to retain Bhabanipur. The Rejinagar seat was vacated by Humayun Kabir, who decided to retain Nawda after winning both.

What is the BJP's confidence level for winning the Nandigram bypoll?

Adhikari expressed strong confidence that the BJP would win Nandigram by a wide margin, potentially exceeding 50,000 votes. He attributed this to public support for PM Modi's work.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal News Suvendu Adhikari Bengal Bypolls
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