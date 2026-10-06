MLA Humayun Kabir Arrested After Voting In Rejinagar Bypoll, Scuffle Breaks Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AJUP chief Humayun Kabir detained after casting Rejinagar vote.

Kabir threatened confronting police, leading to his detention.

Election Commission sought report on incident during bypolls.

Bypolls underway in Rejinagar, Nandigram amid tight security.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was arrested by police on Tuesday shortly after casting his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal.

Kabir, who represents Nowda, was arrested for violating the law and was taken to Rejinagar Police Station after being detained while trying to leave his party office in Rejinagar. A scuffle broke out during the detention.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident. The detention came shortly after Kabir, following his vote, said he would visit various polling booths and, if required, confront the police.

Humayun Kabir Detained After Voting

Kabir had cast his vote earlier in the day before heading to his party office. Police detained him as he attempted to leave the premises, following which a scuffle took place.

The incident occurred as polling was underway in Rejinagar and Nandigram, where by-elections began at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 71 companies of central forces have been deployed for the two bypolls, officials said. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad. More details awaited. Earlier today, he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election. https://t.co/64BUjurfKQ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

ALSO READ | TMC Vs BJP In Nandigram, Rejinagar As Bypolls Kickoff; Voting Underway In Assam, TN

Rejinagar Contest Features Multiple Candidates

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in the 2026 Assembly election, retained Nowda. His AJUP has fielded his son, Golam Nabi Azad, from Rejinagar.

The contest also features BJP nominee Sakharav Sarkar, a former Murshidabad district president, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress nominee Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali.

Rejinagar has around 2.57 lakh electors and 315 polling stations. Webcasting is available at all polling booths in the constituency.

Nandigram Bypoll Carries Political Significance

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district is witnessing a politically significant contest. The constituency was the centre of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement, which helped pave the way for the TMC's rise to power in 2011.

It was also where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly election. Adhikari, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, leading to the bypoll.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari. Chandranath was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP won the Assembly elections. Hasirani's candidature has added an emotional dimension to the contest.

TMC Candidate Withdraws, Congress Backs Mamata

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction's nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the Nandigram contest after meeting Adhikari. Banerjee, left without a candidate, subsequently backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan and described the move as an effort to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Nandigram has 2.67 lakh voters and 323 polling stations, with webcasting available at every booth. Polling in both constituencies will end at 6 pm.

The votes cast in Rejinagar and Nandigram will be counted on October 9.