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Baruipur Purba (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Baruipur Purba (SC) Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromBaruipur Purba (SC) constituency, win loss tally here.
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Baruipur Purba (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Baruipur Purba (SC) constituency number 137 of West Bengal, was won by Bivas Sardar (Vobo) in 2021 from TMC who secured 123243 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Chandan Mondal from BJP who secured 73602 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 49641 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Baruipur Purba (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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