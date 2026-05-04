Baruipur Paschim Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Baruipur Paschim Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Baruipur Paschim constituency number 140 of West Bengal, was won by Biman Banerjee in 2021 from TMC who secured 121006 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Debopam Chattopadhyaya (Babu) from BJP who secured 59096 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 61910 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Baruipur Paschim Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.