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HomeElectionBaramati Bypoll: Sunetra Pawar Makes Emotional Appeal To Voters As Sharad Pawar Sits Out | WATCH

Baramati Bypoll: Sunetra Pawar Makes Emotional Appeal To Voters As Sharad Pawar Sits Out | WATCH

Baramati Bypolls: Sunetra Pawar appealed to voters to treat their vote as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar, highlighting the family’s long-standing bond with the constituency.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Baramati bypoll voting begins with Sunetra Pawar contesting.
  • Sunetra Pawar appeals for votes to honor late husband Ajit Pawar.
  • Sharad Pawar unable to vote due to ill health, sends message.
  • Voters see bypoll as tribute to Ajit Pawar's legacy.

Voting for the Baramati Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra began on Thursday morning, with NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the fray from the Pawar family stronghold.

Amid polling, Sunetra Pawar made an emotional appeal to voters, urging them to cast their ballots as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar. She said the people of Baramati have stood by the Pawar family for the past 60 years and continue to extend their support.

The bypoll in the Baramati assembly constituency of Maharashtra in Pune district was necessitated after the demise of Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash on January 28. 

‘This Election Is in the Hands of the People’

Speaking during voting, Sunetra Pawar said the bypoll is being held without Ajit Pawar, making it deeply significant for the region.

She noted that residents across villages are stepping out in large numbers, with many even returning from outside the constituency to participate in the election. According to her, voters see this as an opportunity to honour Ajit Pawar’s contributions over the years by casting their votes in his name.

Sharad Pawar Unable to Vote, Sends Message to Voters

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar informed via a post on X that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would not be able to vote in the bypoll due to ill health. She said his blessings remain invaluable for her and the people of Baramati.

Praising his legacy, she described his contribution to Baramati, Maharashtra and the country as inspirational, adding that his guidance has helped sustain a development-oriented political tradition.

Sharad Pawar had also written a letter to voters, expressing regret over his inability to participate in the polling. He said he had planned to travel to Baramati but was hospitalised in Mumbai due to health issues and was advised against travel by doctors.

In his message, he recalled voting in Baramati continuously since his first election in 1967 and described missing this vote as deeply painful. He expressed hope that voters would understand his situation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why couldn't Sharad Pawar vote in the bypoll?

Sharad Pawar was unable to vote due to ill health and hospitalization, and was advised against travel by doctors.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Sunetra Pawar Ncp Election Corner Baramati Bypoll Baramati Byelections Bypolls 2026
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