Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Set To Expand Beyond Bihar, Delhi Unit In Works After Bankipur Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jan Suraaj expands to Delhi following Kishor's Bankipur victory.

Kishor to address supporters; steering committee likely formed.

Delhi unit to assess prospects before electoral contest.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is set to take his political outfit beyond Bihar, with Delhi emerging as the first target for organisational expansion following his electoral victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

Kishor is scheduled to address a gathering of Jan Suraaj supporters in the national capital on Sunday. A steering committee is expected to be announced at the meeting to oversee the party’s organisational structure and activities in Delhi, according to reports.

Delhi Push

The proposed Delhi unit comes amid growing demands from people associated with Jan Suraaj in the national capital for the party to establish a formal presence there.

Kumar Shantanu, a member of the party’s core committee and a Botany professor at Delhi University’s Deshbandhu College, said the Sunday meeting would primarily be a felicitation event for Kishor following his Bankipur victory.

“There is a strong demand from people associated with Jan Suraaj in Delhi that the party establish a presence here. But tomorrow's event is primarily about felicitating Kishor for his Bankipur victory,” Shantanu said, according to PTI.

The party, however, is not expected to announce an immediate electoral campaign in Delhi. Shantanu said Jan Suraaj would first assess its prospects before taking a decision on entering the capital’s electoral arena.

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Closed-Door Meet

The gathering is expected to remain a closed-door event, with leaders of other political parties not being invited. However, those interested in joining Jan Suraaj are expected to be allowed to attend.

Among those likely to be present are lawyer Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, son of former Buxar MP K K Tiwari, and J P Singh, a former additional director general of police in Himachal Pradesh. Both contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly election as Jan Suraaj candidates.

The proposed steering committee would mark an important organisational step for Jan Suraaj if the party proceeds with a formal Delhi unit.

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From Strategist To Politician

Kishor, 49, spent years working as an election strategist for political parties before entering electoral politics himself. He subsequently built Jan Suraaj around issues including education, employment and governance.

The movement began with Kishor’s extensive outreach across Bihar before being converted into a political party. The party’s first major electoral test came in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

Jan Suraaj fielded candidates in 238 constituencies during that election but failed to win a seat. Kishor himself did not contest the polls.

Bankipur Breakthrough

The party’s electoral fortunes changed in August when Kishor contested the Bankipur Assembly bypoll and secured his first electoral victory. He won 64,151 votes and defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar polled 44,827 votes, while RJD’s Rekha Kumari finished third with 14,273 votes.

The bypoll victory also gave Jan Suraaj its first Assembly seat. Kishor subsequently took oath as the Bankipur MLA on August 17.

With the Delhi initiative now taking shape, Sunday’s meeting is expected to offer the first indication of how far Jan Suraaj intends to expand beyond Bihar and whether its organisational presence in the capital could eventually translate into an electoral contest.