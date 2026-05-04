Bangaon Uttar (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Bangaon Uttar (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Bangaon Uttar (SC) constituency number 95 of West Bengal, was won by Ashok Kirtania in 2021 from BJP who secured 97761 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Shyamal Roy from TMC who secured 87273 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10488 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bangaon Uttar (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.