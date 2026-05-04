Balussery (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Balussery (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Balussery (SC) constituency number 25 of Kerala, was won by K. M. Sachin Dev in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 91839 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Dharmajan Bolgatty from INC who secured 71467 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20372 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Balussery (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.