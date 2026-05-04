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Ballygunge Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Ballygunge Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromBallygunge constituency, win loss tally here.
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Ballygunge Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Ballygunge constituency number 161 of West Bengal, was won by Subrata Mukherjee in 2021 from TMC who secured 106585 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Lokenath Chatterjee from BJP who secured 31226 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 75359 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ballygunge Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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