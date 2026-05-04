Bahour Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Bahour Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Bahour constituency number 23 of Puducherry, was won by R. Senthilkumar in 2021 from DMK who secured 11789 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, N. Dhanavelou from AINRC who secured 11578 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 201 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Bahour Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.