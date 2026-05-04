Mamata's TMC Takes Lead In Bengal, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu: Early Trends

West Bengal Elections: Early counting trends from the 2026 Assembly elections are beginning to emerge across multiple states, giving the first indication of how voters have leaned. While leads are shifting and numbers remain fluid, the initial figures point to some clear frontrunners in states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

These are early trends, and the picture is expected to become clearer over the next few hours as more rounds of counting are completed across constituencies.

Which Party Is Leading In Which State So Far?

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has taken an early lead in 10 seats, with a particularly strong showing in the Kolkata region. The BJP is currently ahead in 7 seats, making it an early advantage for the ruling party in the state.

In Assam, the BJP is leading in 10 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 6 seats, suggesting a slight edge for the ruling party in the initial rounds.

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In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is ahead in 9 seats, while the AIADMK is leading in 3 seats. Kerala presents the tightest contest so far, with the UDF leading in 4 seats and the LDF slightly ahead with leads in 5 seats.

What Is The Security Setup For Counting In West Bengal?

West Bengal's counting day has been marked by tight security arrangements. Votes are being counted across 77 centres, with results expected for 293 of the 294 assembly seats. Counting for the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas has been set aside after the Election Commission countermanded polling there over severe electoral offences. Fresh polling in Falta is scheduled for May 21, with counting on May 24.

The Election Commission has deployed a three-tier security system, backed by over 2.5 lakh central paramilitary personnel alongside a reshuffled state police force. In a first, QR code-based photo identity cards through ECINET have been made mandatory for entry into counting centres.

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Mobile phones have been barred inside counting halls, except for returning officers and observers. The poll panel also deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers.

The West Bengal contest is widely seen as a straight fight between the TMC and the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the TMC's campaign, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh spearheaded the BJP's outreach.

One closely watched contest is in Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is up against senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent across the two phases held on April 23 and April 29.

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