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HomeElectionOver Rs 1,000 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Ahead Of Polls: EC

Over Rs 1,000 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Ahead Of Polls: EC

EC says poll seizures cross Rs 1,000 crore in TN, WB; cash, drugs, liquor seized as squads intensify checks to ensure free, fair elections.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elections Commission reports over Rs 1,000 crore in seizures.
  • Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lead with substantial confiscations.
  • Cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies seized to curb inducements.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said seizures linked to ongoing Assembly elections and by-polls have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, underscoring a major crackdown on inducements. The poll body said enforcement agencies have intensified monitoring to ensure free and fair elections, with large quantities of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies confiscated. The development highlights the scale of electoral malpractice the Commission is seeking to curb through stricter surveillance and rapid-response mechanisms during the polling period.

Seizures Cross Rs 1,000 Cr

According to ECI data, total seizures stand at Rs 1,072.13 crore as of April 22, 2026. Tamil Nadu accounts for Rs 599.24 crore, while West Bengal contributes Rs 472.89 crore.

The seized items include Rs 127.67 crore in cash, alongside significant quantities of liquor, narcotics, precious metals and other inducements often linked to influencing voters. The Commission said these figures reflect intensified enforcement since the activation of its Election Seizure Management System in late February.

Tight Enforcement Push

To strengthen monitoring, over 5,000 Flying Squad Teams and more than 5,300 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the two states. These teams are tasked with conducting surprise checks and ensuring complaints are addressed within 100 minutes.

The Commission reiterated its directive for elections to remain violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free. At the same time, it stressed that enforcement authorities must ensure ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during checks.

Public Reporting Enabled

The ECI has also urged citizens and political parties to report Model Code of Conduct violations through the C-Vigil module on the ECINET platform. District-level grievance committees have been set up to handle complaints.

The poll body said the measures are part of a broader effort to maintain transparency and integrity in the electoral process, as high-stakes contests unfold in key states.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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