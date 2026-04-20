Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: TMC Slams PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop, Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Diverted

With the West Bengal Assembly elections just days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up his campaign, urging voters to bring the BJP to power and promising a “double-engine” government that would deliver direct benefits to farmers. Addressing a rally in Medinipur, he said middlemen operating under the ruling dispensation would be removed from agricultural markets to ensure fair prices, while also assuring accountability and a governance model focused on development and security under a BJP Chief Minister.

At the same time, Modi sought to leverage the BJP-led Centre’s setback over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, accusing the Trinamool Congress of “betraying” women by opposing the legislation in Parliament. He warned that women voters would respond strongly in the upcoming elections.

Campaigning across Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Medinipur in the politically significant Junglemahal region, Modi sharpened his criticism of the TMC, particularly on its stance regarding women’s reservation. With women comprising nearly half of the electorate, he positioned the issue as central to the electoral contest.

Framing the election as a broader struggle over West Bengal’s identity, language, and culture, Modi accused the ruling party of encouraging “infiltration,” neglecting tribal communities, and fostering corruption and “cut-money” practices.

His speeches across the BJP’s former strongholds in western Bengal reflected a coordinated campaign narrative built around multiple themes: alleged neglect of women and tribals, concerns over demographic changes, public frustration with corruption, and a perceived threat to the state’s cultural identity.