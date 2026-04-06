Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry On April 9, Check Full Schedule, Phase-Wise Dates & Key Candidates For 5 States

India is gearing up for a crucial round of assembly elections across five regions -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam -- alongside bypolls in six states, setting the stage for an intense political contest ahead of the 2026 cycle. With multiple parties battling for dominance, these elections are expected to serve as a key barometer of shifting political equations across regions.

West Bengal is likely to be the focal point, with polling scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The state is set to witness a high-stakes contest primarily between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with issues of governance, identity politics and grassroots mobilisation expected to dominate the narrative. Given its political significance and history of closely fought battles, Bengal remains one of the most closely watched electoral arenas.

In the south, Tamil Nadu will see a major face-off between the ruling DMK and the BJP-AIADMK alliance, while Kerala is gearing up for another direct contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Puducherry and Assam, going to polls in a single phase on April 9, are also expected to witness competitive races, with regional dynamics and alliance strategies playing a decisive role.

Alongside these, bypolls in six states -- Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat and Maharashtra -- will add another layer of political significance. Though smaller in scale, these contests could offer crucial insights into voter sentiment and party performance at the grassroots level, making this election cycle a comprehensive test of political strength across the country.