Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Slams DMK, TMC, Cong For Making Women's Quota Bill 'Target Of Hatred'

As campaigning heats up ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, political rhetoric and allegations are intensifying across states. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23. The results for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, along with Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, are scheduled to be declared on May 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the DMK and Congress over the women’s reservation issue, accusing them of misleading the public about the potential impact on Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation. He also questioned their commitment to women’s empowerment, alleging that such parties function as family-driven entities focused on maintaining power.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin reacted strongly to the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating that “Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi.” Responding to the proposed implementation of women’s reservation from 2029 and a possible increase in Lok Sabha seats, Stalin shared a social media post depicting him setting fire to a copy of the delimitation bill.



In West Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that BJP supporters verbally abused a woman party worker in Paschim Medinipur district in the presence of her two-year-old daughter.

Separately, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the residence and election office of Debasish Kumar, a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Rashbehari Assembly seat. Similar searches were also carried out at locations linked to associates of former minister and DMK candidate V. Senthilbalaji in Karur.