Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Defeat ‘Delhi Team’ And Make Tamil Nadu Win, Says Deputy CM Stalin

Election activity has gathered pace across several key states, with polling set to take place in multiple phases. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on May 4.

‘Defeat Delhi Team’, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

At a campaign rally in Tiruppur, Deputy SM Udhayanidhi Stalin urged voters to turn out in large numbers on April 23 and “give back” to the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of neglecting the state in terms of funds and projects.

He appealed to the electorate to push back against both the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK. He said, “Defeat the ‘Delhi team’ and make Tamil Nadu win.”

Mamata Alleges BJP Plot in Bengal

Campaigning in Cooch Behar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of planning to plant bombs during the elections in West Bengal.

She alleged that such incidents could be used to justify intervention by the National Investigation Agency and shift blame onto workers of the Trinamool Congress.

Sarma Targets Pawan Khera

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Pawan Khera should “surrender before the law” and present himself in Guwahati in connection with the case against him.