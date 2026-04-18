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Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Defeat ‘Delhi Team’ And Make Tamil Nadu Win, Says Deputy CM Stalin
With Assembly elections approaching, political tensions are rising across key states. West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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