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HomeElectionAssembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Huge Amounts Of Unaccounted Cash Seized In Kolkata Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Huge Amounts Of Unaccounted Cash Seized In Kolkata Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

With Assembly elections approaching, political tensions are rising across key states. West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29, with the results for five states to be declared on May 4 amid heightened scrutiny and intense poll preparations.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

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Key Events
Assembly Elections 2026 live updates west bengal assam tamil nadu puducherry kerala mamata banerjee pm modi 17 April 2026 IT Raids Trinamool Candidate Debashis Kumar Ahead Of Bengal Polls
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Huge Amounts Of Unaccounted Cash Seized In Kolkata Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
Source : PTI

Background

Election activity has intensified across key states, with voting scheduled in multiple phases. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across all Assembly seats. Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced together on May 4. In the run-up to polling, political rhetoric has intensified, with leaders trading sharp remarks.

Assam CM Targets Mamata Banerjee

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a strong attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her speeches focus more on criticising political opponents than governance.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Sarma claimed that Banerjee frequently mentions Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to create fear among people. On the issue of delimitation, Sarma said eastern states could benefit significantly if the exercise is carried out. He noted that states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam may see a substantial rise in Lok Sabha seats.

Preparations For Smooth Polls In Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India has stepped up preparations to ensure free and fair elections in Tamil Nadu. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reviewed poll readiness along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across 234 Assembly constituencies. A review meeting held via video conferencing saw participation from 326 central observers, including 136 general observers, 40 police observers and 150 expenditure observers. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer was also part of the meeting.

BJP Slams TVK Manifesto

BJP leader A. N. S. Prasad criticised the election manifesto of actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, calling it “unrealistic and financially irresponsible”.

He said implementing the welfare promises outlined in the manifesto would require at least ₹6 lakh crore, while Tamil Nadu’s projected debt is expected to exceed ₹10.71 lakh crore by 2026–27.

Prasad warned that without clear financial backing, such large-scale promises could put significant pressure on the state’s economy and impact future development initiatives.

11:02 AM (IST)  •  17 Apr 2026

IT Raids Trinamool Candidate Debashis Kumar Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Income Tax raids TMC leader Debashis Kumar’s home and office in Kolkata, escalating a money laundering probe ahead of key elections in Rashbehari. Read More

10:40 AM (IST)  •  17 Apr 2026

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Kolams Turn Political After Vijay's Plea To Include ‘Whistle’ Symbol

TVK Whistle Kolam Campaign: Vijay’s whistle kolam campaign goes viral in Tamil Nadu, but can symbolic support for TVK convert into real votes in the April 23 polls? Read More

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